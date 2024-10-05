Head to Head Comparison: Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) & ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) and Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and Carmell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical -3.07% 5.01% 2.41% Carmell N/A -148.47% -40.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ICU Medical and Carmell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Carmell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $149.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.85%. Given ICU Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Carmell.

96.1% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of ICU Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Carmell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Carmell”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $2.30 billion 1.89 -$29.66 million ($2.45) -73.14 Carmell $12,320.00 666.98 -$15.44 million N/A N/A

Carmell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICU Medical.

Volatility & Risk

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carmell has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Carmell on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps. The company provides IV therapy and diluents, such as sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation solutions comprising sodium chloride and sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. It offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and Plum Duo brands; ambulatory and syringe infusion hardware products; IV mediation safety software, including ICU Medical MedNet, an enterprise-class medication management platform; LifeShield and PharmGuard medication infusion safety software; hemodynamic monitoring products; anesthesia systems and devices, breathing circuits, ventilation, respiratory, and specialty airway products; temperature management solutions; anesthesia/pain management trays and components; and professional services. The company's customers include acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, including outpatient clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in San Clemente, California.

About Carmell

(Get Free Report)

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.