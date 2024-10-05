Reviewing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Xometry shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Xometry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Xometry”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $2,212.17 billion 0.01 $1.85 billion N/A N/A Xometry $463.41 million 1.85 -$67.47 million ($1.36) -12.79

Profitability

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A Xometry -10.53% -10.75% -5.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 4 0 3.00 Xometry 1 2 4 0 2.43

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz currently has a consensus target price of $160.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.03%. Xometry has a consensus target price of $22.14, suggesting a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Xometry.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Xometry on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

