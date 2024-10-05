Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) & Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Financial Survey

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) and Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Scott’s Liquid Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -26.62% -12.48% -10.21% Scott’s Liquid Gold N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yatsen and Scott’s Liquid Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $480.96 million 0.74 -$104.90 million ($1.21) -2.88 Scott’s Liquid Gold N/A N/A N/A $0.13 171.96

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Scott’s Liquid Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scott’s Liquid Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

4.9% of Scott’s Liquid Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Yatsen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Scott’s Liquid Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yatsen and Scott’s Liquid Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 1 0 0 2.00 Scott’s Liquid Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatsen currently has a consensus target price of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Scott’s Liquid Gold.

Summary

Scott’s Liquid Gold beats Yatsen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices. It sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name. The Health and Beauty Care Products segment provides skin care products under the Alpha brand; and hair care products under the Prell and Denorex brands. It sells its products through sales force and independent distributors to mass merchandisers, drugstores, supermarkets, hardware stores, e-commerce retailers, and other retail outlets, as well as to wholesale distributors. Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

