Head-To-Head Review: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Athena Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $7.31 billion 5.40 $1.94 billion $0.95 82.96 Athena Gold N/A N/A $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

68.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 1 7 0 2.88 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus price target of $86.78, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 8.44% 7.16% 4.88% Athena Gold N/A 5.84% 5.32%

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Athena Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada. It also owns 100% interest in the Crow Springs project, which consists of eleven unpatented mining claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

