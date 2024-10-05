Critical Comparison: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) vs. Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XOS and Traton”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get XOS alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $63.77 million 0.56 -$75.84 million ($10.74) -0.42 Traton N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Traton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -76.21% -84.60% -41.69% Traton N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares XOS and Traton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XOS and Traton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 1 2 1 3.00 Traton 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.86%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Traton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XOS beats Traton on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles. In addition, the company offers energy solutions, a comprehensive charging infrastructure business that offers mobile and stationary multi-application chargers, mobile energy storage, and turnkey energy infrastructure services to accelerate client transitions to electric fleets; Xos Hub, a rapid-deployment mobile charger designed to expedite fleet transitions to electric vehicles; and Xosphere, a platform that interconnects vehicle, maintenance, charging, and service data to improve overall customer experience. Further, it offers X-Pack, a proprietary battery pack technology for last-mile commercial use cases; X-Platform foundation of Xos vehicle products; and vehicle control software, which include powertrain controls, body controls, and instrument cluster and infotainment. Xos, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Traton

(Get Free Report)

Traton SE manufactures and sells commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, long-distance vans, and construction vehicles, as well as city buses, and intercity and travel coaches; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand. It also provides a cloud-based platform for the transport and logistics industry under the RIO brand; and after-sales services and custom digital solutions. The company offers its products and services under the MAN, Scania, Navistar, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus brands. In addition, it provides customers financing solutions, such as loans and leases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Traton SE is a subsidiary of Volkswagen Finance Luxemburg S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.