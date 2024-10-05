FirstEnergy Corp. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for FirstEnergy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,423,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,557,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,725,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,288,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.