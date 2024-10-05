Ajax Resources (LON:AJAX) Trading 23.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Ajax Resources Plc (LON:AJAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 198,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Ajax Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.36.

Ajax Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ajax Resources Plc focuses on acquiring businesses, or production and development assets in the energy and natural resources sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.