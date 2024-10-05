Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

