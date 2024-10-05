Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Trading Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 6,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 15,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

