Research Analysts Set Expectations for Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.16.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$21.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently -281.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Also, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Insiders bought a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

