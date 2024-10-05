Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$63.99 and last traded at C$63.99. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$66.55.

Cranswick Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.23.

Cranswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.