Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.