Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USXF. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

