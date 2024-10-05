Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.8% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $284.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $285.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.83.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $872,254.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

