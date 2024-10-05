Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

