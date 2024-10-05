Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 33,106 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,106 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 85,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

