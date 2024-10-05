Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.55. 59,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 39,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAI. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Haivision Systems from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HAI
Haivision Systems Trading Down 1.1 %
Haivision Systems Company Profile
Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haivision Systems
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.