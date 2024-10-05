Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.55. 59,214 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 39,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAI. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Haivision Systems from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Haivision Systems from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAI

Haivision Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Haivision Systems Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$129.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.75.

(Get Free Report)

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.