Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.93 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 122,312 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,475% from the average daily volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
