Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.89. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.89.

About Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds composed of three stratified-weight ETFs that provide exposure to large-, mid, and small-cap US equities. SYUS was launched on Mar 18, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.