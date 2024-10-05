Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 7,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 26,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.90.

About Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

