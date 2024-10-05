Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.
Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.39.
About Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF
The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.
