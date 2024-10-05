Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 77,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 606% from the average daily volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silver Spike Investment had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

Silver Spike Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

