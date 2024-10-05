DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 13,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 195,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.