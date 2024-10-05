Head-To-Head Review: Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) vs. BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intuit and BigBear.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 4 14 0 2.78 BigBear.ai 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intuit currently has a consensus price target of $735.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. BigBear.ai has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 115.23%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than Intuit.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Intuit has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigBear.ai has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intuit and BigBear.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 18.19% 18.64% 10.87% BigBear.ai -104.53% -295.34% -23.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuit and BigBear.ai”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $16.29 billion 10.48 $2.96 billion $10.84 56.33 BigBear.ai $147.46 million 2.52 -$60.37 million ($0.90) -1.68

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intuit beats BigBear.ai on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services. It serves nation defense and intelligence agencies, border protection, transportation security, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, travel, entertainment, and tourism sectors. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

