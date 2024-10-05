Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $37.53

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $105,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,597 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

