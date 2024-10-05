Analyzing Loar (NYSE:LOAR) and Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) and Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Air Industries Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Air Industries Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Industries Group and Loar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $53.40 million 0.36 -$2.13 million ($0.67) -8.60 Loar $358.10 million 18.45 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Loar has higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Air Industries Group and Loar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Loar 0 1 3 0 2.75

Loar has a consensus target price of $75.75, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Loar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Loar is more favorable than Air Industries Group.

Profitability

This table compares Air Industries Group and Loar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group -2.86% -10.24% -3.04% Loar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Loar beats Air Industries Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines. The company was founded in 1941 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

