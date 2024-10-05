Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) PT at $26.80

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $28.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 144.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

