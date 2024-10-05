Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target at $28.29

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 261.22%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at $352,440.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 131,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 403,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

