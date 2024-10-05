Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target at $38.33

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.37. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.13.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $870,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $844,656.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $831,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,301,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.