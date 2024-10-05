Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives $58.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,146,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 68,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.38. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

