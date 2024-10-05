Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target at $8.50

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Stock Performance
Shares of PAYO stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.85. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
