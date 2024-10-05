Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $167.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $647,892.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,040,000 after buying an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 162,040 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 455,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 419,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after buying an additional 79,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $170.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

