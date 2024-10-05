Analysts Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) PT at $102.57

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BWXT opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $118.09. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.