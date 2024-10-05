The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $1.52 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LEV stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.49. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 51.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.