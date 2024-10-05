Analysts Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Price Target at $25.38

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

MNMD stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $400.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.52. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $118,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,716.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $41,088.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,042.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $118,230.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,716.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,994 shares of company stock worth $173,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter worth $11,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

