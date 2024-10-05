Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Target Price at $31.25

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $76,815.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,135,431.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 3,334 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.04 per share, with a total value of $76,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,431.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 724,316 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,873. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 87,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,799. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

