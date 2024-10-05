Brokerages Set Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) PT at C$46.93

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.93.

RUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:RUS opened at C$40.85 on Wednesday. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$33.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

