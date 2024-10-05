Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 1.5 %

BOH stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,223. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.