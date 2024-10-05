Delta Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $176.35. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.30.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

