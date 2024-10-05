Delta Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,824 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 1.2% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 720,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

