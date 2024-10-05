Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $33,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,105 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $126.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.