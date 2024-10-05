Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $32.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.26% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $32,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,667 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 305,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,791,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,516,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,197,000 after purchasing an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IFRA opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

