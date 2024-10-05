Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in CME Group by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,405,000 after buying an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,779,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,914,000 after buying an additional 111,129 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CME opened at $224.27 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $226.78. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.