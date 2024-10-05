SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,584 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $28,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,913,000 after buying an additional 2,803,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after buying an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,697,000.

SPTS opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

