Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,574,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,550,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,425,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,875,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $40.72.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

