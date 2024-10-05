SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,023,000 after acquiring an additional 232,533 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,849,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

