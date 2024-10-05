Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,432,000 after acquiring an additional 643,044 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

