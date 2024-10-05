City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as high as $4.34. City Developments shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 8,772 shares trading hands.

City Developments Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Get City Developments alerts:

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.