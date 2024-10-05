FY2024 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.15. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

State Street Trading Up 1.6 %

STT stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. State Street has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $89.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in State Street by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in State Street by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 178,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

