Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.96 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFBK

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $496.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter worth about $47,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 518.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.